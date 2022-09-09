Heartfelt notes, flowers and poignant tributes to the Queen have been left at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The personal messages written on paper, cards and even candles, give a real feel for how people across the Midlands are truly feeling about the Queen's passing, and just how much she meant to our community.

The Queen visited the National Memorial Arboretum many times during her more than 70 year reign.

Now, cards containing messages of grief and admiration have been left under the tree the Queen planted in 2002 to mark her Jubilee visit.

Tributes laid under a tree which was planted by the Queen during her Jubilee visit in 2002 Credit: ITV Central

One message reads: "Our Majesty, no words can describe how our nation is hurting right now.

"You have been an inspiration and an incredible Queen serving us all. Your duties are now done and you can now rest.

"Together again with our beloved Prince Phillip."

The admiration for the Queen's duty and dedication to our nation was echoed throughout the notes left.

Heartfelt messages to the Queen Credit: ITV Central

A wooden plaque has been left, with a simple message, reading: "Rest with your new crown."

An emotive candle, with a drawing of the Queen and Prince Phillip embracing besides a dog reads: "Hello again Lilibet."

A candle has been left in tribute Credit: ITV Central

The poignant message of the pain felt by the nation has been repeated throughout notes left, portraying how strongly people in the Midlands feel about the Queens reign.

A note attached to flowers, from Jaymie and family reads: "The nations hearts ache as we mourn your passing, but we hold comfort in the fact you're reunited with your true love.

A note to the Queen reads 'the nations hearts ache' Credit: ITV Central

"I am honoured to have served you, but my heart weeps tears. Your duty now is done ma'am. RIP."

A card, with a rose laid over it, says: "Thank you for your consistency, dedication and long service."

The Queen and the Royal Family's strong links to the National Memorial Arboretum:

The National Memorial Arboretum has always had strong ties with the Royal family, who have been visiting the site since it opened in 2002 to unveil memorials, mark milestones and remember those we have lost.

The Queen was Patron of the Royal British Legion and through it, the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Queen's first visit to the arboretum came in 2002 shortly after the site's opening as part of her Golden Jubilee tour.

Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque during a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire Credit: PA images

The Armed Forces Memorial was dedicated in the Queen's presence in October 2007.

In July 2011, The Queen attended the Armed Forces Memorial for the dedication of the names of the 112 members of UK Armed Forces who were killed on duty during 2010.

Her last visit was in May 2016 when she was present for the dedication of the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Memorial.

During that visit she also observed construction work on the Arboretum's current Remembrance Centre.