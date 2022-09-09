The Queen and Leicester - A story of Royal firsts

Leicester and the Queen have a special relationship, with the city taking credit for a number of Royal 'firsts'.

In 2002, when she visited the city, she became the first serving monarch to visit a Sikh temple in Britain.

At the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, she removed her shoes out of respect, according to tradition, and laid a bouquet of flowers in front of the holy book.

At the Space Centre, the Chief Executive Chas Bishop found himself totally lost for words in her presence.

On being asked what the plan was for the day by Her Majesty, he only managed: "Well I just thought we’d have a nice potter around to look at some space stuff."

Leicester was her first stop on the Diamond Jubilee tour of the country in 2012.

She was accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge to a fashion show at De Montfort University, followed by a service to celebrate her Jubilee at Leicester Cathedral.

The Very Rev David Monteith, Dean of Leicester has remembered that joyous occasion.

He said: “She was charming, I remember the day, she was in that vivid pink coat.

The Queen is pictured with the Duchess of Cambridge Credit: Credit: PA/Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment

He adds: "We had a really exciting service here, which was full of pomp and grandeur, but also celebrated the life of faith here in the city".

Her final visit was in 2017 when she visited the cathedral again, to hand out Maundy Money - an ancient Royal tradition to show appreciation for people’s work for the church and community.

The Dean also comments on how the Queen made you feel special and “giving you her full attention”.

He said: “She was thoroughly charming, incredibly engaged. The Queen had this most amazing capacity to look you in the eyes and in that very moment it was only you and her and she was giving you her full attention.”

In 2012, The Queen was presented with a photograph album

The Dean recalls she was very interested in the peaceful co-existence of many communities in the city, and her hopes for that elsewhere in the world.

There have been so many visits to the city, that in 2012 she was presented with a photograph album, to commemorate them all.

