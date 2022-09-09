Coventry is widely recognised as a place of peace and reconciliation.

With its standing in the country, its location being within the Midlands and its historical ties, it has been visited by Royals throughout time.

With Buckingham Palace announcing on Thursday, September 8, that the Queen had died after more than 70 years on the throne people from across our region have been paying their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II had been on many visits to the Midlands during her reign with many of which happening in Coventry.

City centre inauguration in 1947

Five years before Elizabeth became Queen, she visited Coventry as part of the city's inauguration and the reconstruction of Broadgate.

During her visit she laid the foundation stone of the new shopping centre.

Coventry visit 1956

Eight years on from her first visit, Elizabeth was back in Coventry and by this point she had been crowned Queen.

During her visit she inspected members of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and met with South African War veterans.

The BBC has made changes to its broadcasting schedule following the death of the Queen Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Cathedral consecration 1962

Coventry was heavily bombed during the Blitz in the Second World War which led to huge swathes of the city being destroyed, including its cathedral being reduced to ruins.

The Queen's next visit to the city came for the consecration of the new cathedral which was designed by architect Sir Basil Spence. It took around six years to build.

Her Majesty was back in Coventry for the ceremony, alongside a number of other dignitaries including Princess Margaret. Thousands turned out for the occasion.

The Queen and Prince Philip then went on to visit Stoneleigh Park, Kenilworth the following year.

Walsgrave Hospital 1970

The Queen's next visit came at the beginning of a new decade when she took a tour of the Walsgrave Hospital and opened the newly-finished building.

She also visited the shopping precinct.

The Queen visits Walsgrave Hospital in Coventry Credit: PA

Visits in 1972, 1981, 1986 and 1988.

A trip to the Royal Show in 1972 and a second visit to re-dedicate the cathedral to mark the Royal British legion's Diamond Jubilee in 1981 were the next times the Queen was in Coventry.

Five years later, the Queen was back in the city to re-open the Swan theatre in Stratford Upon Avon in 1986 - and two years later was in Leamington Spa for a tour of the Royal Priors.

He final visit to the area in to 80s came in 1989 with the Royal Show, in Stoneleigh Park, Kenilworth.

Jaguar Land Rover has its headquarters based in Coventry. Credit: PA

Nuneaton and Jaguar visit in 1994

It was a first for the Queen in 1994 as she paid a visit to the town of Nuneaton during a trip to Coventry and Warwickshire.

During her visit she went to Higham Lane School and then went on to the Jaguar factory in Browns Lane, Coventry.

Maundy service 1995

A year later, The Queen was back in Coventry to attend the Maundy service which was held at the cathedral.

Five years later and the Queen was back in Coventry again taking in the Imperial War Museum's exhibitions of the Home Front at the Herbert Art Gallery.

The Queen visited Coventry several times during her reign Credit: PA

Royal Show at Stoneleigh 2002

After 13 years, the Queen was back at the Royal Show in Stoneleigh.

Her final visit to the area came in 2011 when she visited the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.