Where people can light candles and pray for Queen Elizabeth II in Midlands

Religious buildings across the Midlands are opening up for prayers and for people to light candles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, which revealed that the Queen had died at Balmoral.

Tributes from across the region have been pouring in to honour the Queen and her 70 year reign.

A number of religious buildings and establishments have said they will be opening up to allow people to mourn the death of the Queen and pay their respects.

Birmingham

Birmingham Cathedral Credit: PA

HRH Queen Elizabeth II visited Birmingham Cathedral, St Philip's, in 1989, for the annual Maundy Monies service on Maundy Thursday.

Staff say they have suspended their normal pattern of services in order to be open for people of all faiths from across the city and region to mourn the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Members of the public are welcome to come to light a candle, sign a book of condolence or to lay flowers in memory of the Queen.

The official site for laying floral tributes will be outside Birmingham Cathedral.

The bells of the cathedral have been half-muffled as a sign of respect, and short prayer will be said on the hour, every hour. Flags at the site are also currently flying at half-mast.

Books of Condolence that will be retained in Birmingham and not sent to London (in line with Royal wishes) will be available from Friday, September 9, at the Hall of Memory at Centenary Square.

The Hall of Memory books will be available to sign from 9am to 5pm daily and will remain open until 5pm on the day following the funeral.

Photographic exhibition at Library of Birmingham

The Library of Birmingham. Credit: Fabio De Paola/PA

In recognition of the Queen’s extraordinary reign, the Library of Birmingham will be paying its own tribute with an exhibition of photographs charting her relationship with the city.

Covering many of her numerous visits to Birmingham, the display will be open for viewing during normal library opening hours from Friday, September 9, until the day after the funeral.

Dawn Beaumont, chief librarian at Birmingham City Council, said: "Here in the Library of Birmingham, we have pulled together a display featuring a variety of documents and photographs from the Archives that tell the story of the Queen’s visits to the city."

"We know each of these occasions will be fondly remembered by those who were in attendance, so we wanted to offer the citizens of Birmingham and visitors to the library an opportunity to reflect upon these moments and learn more about how the city warmly welcomed the Queen whenever she came here."

Nottingham

Book of condolence at Nottingham Cathedral Credit: ITV News Central

Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, issued a statement following the Queen's death.

He said during the time of national mourning, Nottingham Cathedral will open daily, from 7am-7pm, for people to sign the book of condolence.

People can also light a candle and spend some time in "private prayer or reflection" with all being welcome

‍Bishop Patrick will celebrate a Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth at Nottingham Cathedral today (September 9) at 1PM. People can join in person or on the livestream by clicking here.

Leicester

Queen Elizabeth ll and the Duke of Edinburgh attend the Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral on April 13, 2017 Credit: PA

Leicester Cathedral said it would be releasing information on services for the Queen in due course.

The statement reads: "The Dean, Chapter and Leicester Cathedral community offer our sincere condolence to His Majesty The King and all the Royal family at this very sad time.

"We offer our gratitude for Her Majesty The Queen and her witness of faith and steadfast service.

"We pray for her safe keeping in the eternal love of her Lord. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.

Lincoln

Lincoln Cathedral Credit: PA

Lincoln Cathedral has started an online book of condolence that people can sign.

The cathedral is also open for all until 8pm, to come and pray, light a candle and sign books of condolence.

Staff ask people go to the "visit us page" for opening times and other information to help with the visit.

The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln said in a statement: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the royal family on the news of the death of our much beloved Queen Elizabeth.

"Since the day of her coronation in 1953, her life has been one of loyal and unstinting service to our nation and the Commonwealth.

"She has brought great wisdom and stability and provided a shining example of Christian discipleship and witness as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

"We give thanks for her life and deeply mourn her passing. We pray at this moment of great sorrow for the Royal family and all who mourn.

"May they know the consolation that the Lord is in our midst and turns the darkness of death into the dawn of new life, and the sorrow of parting into the joy of heaven."

Coventry

A special service of thanksgiving will take place tomorrow at Coventry Cathedral to remember the Queen from 6pm to 7pm on Friday, September 9.

A service of prayer and reflection also took place on Thursday, September 8, from 8.30pm to 9pm.