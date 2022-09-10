How the proclamation is being marked across the Midlands

Local proclamations will take place on Sunday (11th September) across the Midlands.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday (10th September).

Following the proclamation senior MPs began the process of pledging their allegiance to the new King.

Credit: PA images

Councils across both East and West Midlands have outlined their plans for the occasion.

In Nottingham, members of the public will be invited to the Old Market Square, where the proclamation which will be delivered by the Lord Mayor in front of the council house.

It will also be interpreted by a British Sign Language interpreter from Nottinghamshire Deaf Society.

The flag on the council house, which is currently flying at half-mast, will be raised to full-mast for the two days of national and local proclamations on Saturday and Sunday.

It will then return to half-mast and will remain so until 8am the day after the funeral.

Credit: PA images

Lichfield Cathedral will mark the ceremony with t he Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire , civic dignitaries and councillors.

In Staffordshire, the Lord-Lieutenant Mr Ian Dudson CBE will stand on the steps of Shire Hall in Stafford’s Market Square and introduce the High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson MBE DL, who will then read the formal proclamation announcing the new monarch’s ascension to the throne.

The High Sheriff of Derbyshire will read the Proclamation outside the Council House, on the corner of Corporation Street in Derby.

The Carillon Tower in Loughborough will host the proclamation reading at 2pm.