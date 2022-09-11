Proclamations held across the Midlands for King Charles III

Play Brightcove video

Our correspondent Andy Beven spent the day in Coventry

Proclamation ceremonies have taken place across the Midlands marking King Charles III accession to the throne.

Hundreds gathered in the streets outside council houses and in cities.

In Nottinghamshire, local dignitaries gathered outside the county hall for the ceremony lead by the High Sheriff.

Elsewhere, ceremonies were held in Derby outside the council house with hundreds gathering.

Events also took place in Staffordshire, Worcester, Stoke and Erewash in Derbyshire.