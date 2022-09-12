Play Brightcove video

Pictures from British Pathé of the Queen's visit to the East Midlands in the 1940s and 1950s.

A visit from any member of the Royal Family is always a special occasion to a city, town or village, but none are as exciting as when the monarch makes an appearance.

And as anyone would expect, such a visit draws out thousands of people desperate to get a glimpse of their reigning Royal.

This was just the case when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited the East Midlands during the 1940s and 1950s where she came on several occasions both as Princess and Queen.

After Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen on Thursday, September 8, 2022, thousands of people up and down the region, country and the world have been paying tribute.

Queen Elizabeth II was Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch and made numerous visits to the region during her life.

British Pathé has captured several of these occasions, showcasing the splendour and excitement in each of the cities the Queen visited.

We have used a selection of their footage from her visits to the area during the post-war years, which includes visits just before she became Queen and others following her Coronation in 1953.

Nottingham - 1955

The footage begins with the Queen going to Nottingham's Lace Market during her visit to the area for the Royal Show.

During their visit captured on the film, they met the lace makers and watched them at work and asking questions.

Derby - 1949

Elizabeth visited Derby in 1949 as a Princess, where she formally opened the town hall.

Derby is described as the "home of Rolls-Royce and city of many industries".

She was presented with a desert service, a coffee and tea set, a drinking mug and two Toby figures for the then Prince Charles, when they looked over the Royal Crown Derby china works.

Leicester - 1958

Leicester was also visited several times by the Queen during her 70-year reign.

On this occasion above in 1958, she was welcomed to the city by the then Lord Lieutenant when she arrived at Victoria Park.

During her visit she inspected the Guard of Honour of the 147th Midland Infantry Brigade.

The Queen also drove through four miles of crowded streets to the Corah Hosiery Factory when she meets the management and staff.

Nottingham - 1949

Going back further in time, the Queen also visited Nottingham as a Princess in 1949 for the city's quincentenary celebrations.

The footage shows thousands of people lining the streets as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are driven around the city.

Crowds "throng the city streets" and schoolchildren greet the Queen, which is followed by dancing in the main square.