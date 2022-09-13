A review into maternity services at Nottingham NHS hospitals says it will be considering cases from as far back as April 2012.

The independent review comes after dozens of babies died or were injured at the Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) Trust.

Leading the report is senior midwife Donna Ockenden who has been urging families and NHS workers to come forward with their experiences.

The review began earlier this month and is expected to last 18 months, with the final report estimated to be published in March 2024.

A new document published today has outlined the background, timeframe and scope of the report and reveals that cases will be considered over the last ten years.

The document also says that cases may also be included from as far back as 2006 if it may "add significantly" to the review’s findings.

The document reads: "This review has been established in light of significant concerns raised regarding the quality and safety of maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) and concerns of local families.

"This review replaces a previous regionally-led review after some families expressed concerns and made representations to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care."

The document continued: "The review will consider cases from 1 April 2012 to a time anticipated to be three months before publication of the final report.

"This will enable the review team to advise NHS England and NUH as to the safety and quality of maternity services immediately prior to completion of this Independent Review."

It adds: "In an exceptional case, where the chair of the review believes the consideration of a case from 1 April 2006 to 31 March 2012 may add significantly to the review’s findings, such a case may be accepted into this review."

The document says the nationally-commissioned review will focus on identifying areas of concern within maternity care at NUH.

It will provide information and recommend actions to help improve the safety and quality of maternity care and the handling of concerns at NUH when they are raised by women and/or their families.

The document says the recent Care Quality Commission report which highlights the inadequacy of the current maternity services provided to the local community is noted in supporting the need for a review at this point.

The review will consider whether NUH has had, and continues to have, "robust governance and oversight arrangements in place to ensure appropriate identification, learning and action related to themes emerging from incidents, complaints, and concerns regarding maternity care at all levels in the trust from patients, families, and staff (current or former)".

The document reads: "The review team will notify individuals and organisations who are referred to in the final report and provide them with a timely opportunity to respond to any significant criticism proposed for inclusion in the final report.

"The precise process, known as Maxwellisation, and timings to be used, will be agreed between the NHS England SRO and the chair of the Independent Review following appropriate professional advice.

"Publication of the final report will include disclosure jointly to families and NHS England sothat they are aware of the content of the report to be published."

A spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) Trust said: “We are deeply sorry for the unimaginable distress that has been caused to families due to failings in our maternity services.

"Today is another important milestone for those families, our staff and the women who are using our services now.

"I can assure everyone that we will work with Donna Ockenden and her team to deliver a better service for our communities and I encourage and support all staff and those who have received maternity care at our hospitals or in the community to engage with the Review team.”