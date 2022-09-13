A "kind hearted, selfless, caring person" is how a Birmingham dad will be remembered after being "killed in an alleged shooting".

Mohammed Kasim, 30, was in a car in Eversley Road, Small Heath, when he and another man were allegedly shot.

Police said the pair made their way to hospital - but Mr Kasim died a short time later.

The second man suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in the alleged shooting, which happened just after midnight on July 7, police said.

Officers from West Midlands Police said a man aged 20 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Kasim's family have paid tribute to the 30-year-old and released a statement through the police.

The statement reads: "A kind hearted, selfless, caring person. An amazing dad, son and brother who will be missed so dearly."

Officers from West Midlands Police have been carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area.

Police say one man was arrested in the Saltley area and a number of other addresses around the city have been searched.

Officers said the suspect remains in custody today for questioning, and Mr Kasim’s family have been informed as police continue to support them.

A blue Ford Ecosport on false plates was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close, Washwood Heath, less than an hour after the alleged shooting and officers believe it may have been linked to the alleged shooting.

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by calling 101 or via Live Chat.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log number 69 of July 7.