Worcester Warriors have announced they have "agreed the terms of the sale of the club" to an undisclosed buyer, after weeks of ongoing uncertainty for the club.

The Gallagher Premiership side released a statement which said: "Warriors can confirm that owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have agreed the terms of the sale of the club to an interested party."

As of Tuesday afternoon (13 September), the terms are not yet signed and are being looked over by the legal teams.

If legally confirmed, a sale would mean the Warriors' first home game of the Premiership season will go ahead on Sunday (18 September) against Exeter Chiefs.

An update on this is expected tomorrow (14 September).

The statement said: "The Heads of Terms are now with the legal representatives of the respective parties who are going through the detail of the agreement.

"As of 5pm on Tuesday September 13 the Heads of Terms have yet to be signed.

"In the meantime, we have been working closely with the interested party on the immediate deposit of significant funds which will allow Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs at Sixways and Saturday’s Allianz Cup tie between University of Worcester Warriors and Harlequins to go ahead as scheduled.

"We will provide a further update both on the sale of the club and this weekend’s matches on Wednesday."

The Gallagher Premiership club side has seen weeks of uncertainty after a winding-up petition was issued to the club by HM Revenues and Customs (HMRC) over an £6 million unpaid tax bill.

Unpaid wages to the players and staff at the club meant they were at risk of being removed from the Premiership, their pre-season match was cancelled and a number of players submitted 'breach of contract' letters.

In the last two weeks the players and staff have been paid, which meant they could play in their first Premiership game of the season away against London Irish, where they lost 45-14.

Despite the uncertainty, Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans have been spreading the message of #TOGETHER.