A week-long siege in Staffordshire involving a man "armed with a crossbow" has finally ended after police arrested a suspect.

The stand-off in Kettlebrook, Tamworth, concluded safely last night with specialist negotiators and armed police at the scene for the seventh day running.

The area had been sealed off since police arrived on Cross Street at 10:30am on Tuesday 6 September.

A man had reportedly barricaded himself inside a property after an attempt was made by court officials to evict him.

Neighbours were initially unable to return to their homes and at one point on Wednesday 7 September a McDonald's delivery arrived for officers.

Armed police were on the street outside the Airbnb in Tamworth Credit: ITV News Central

Staffordshire Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers thanked residents community for their "patience and co-operation".

A Staffordshire Police statement said: "A man has been arrested after an incident in Tamworth was resolved.

"A 31-year-old man, from Tamworth, has been arrested on Monday evening, September 12, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and taken into custody where he remains at this time."

It continued: "Police were first called to a property in Kettlebrook on Tuesday 6 September after court enforcement officers had attempted to evict a man from the premises.

"A cordon remains at the property."

Superintendent Jason Nadin said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while we resolved this matter.”Superintendent Paul Talbot added: "Thank you to the residents of Tamworth for their patience and support in this policing operation which has allowed us to peacefully resolve this incident."