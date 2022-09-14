Alton Towers, West Midlands Safari Park, the National Space Centre are just a few of the attractions across the Midlands that will close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

It comes as King Charles III approved a bank holiday across the UK for the day of his mother's funeral.

Alton Towers said it would reopen on Tuesday after allowing staff and guests to pay their respects.

No performances will be held by the Royal Shakespeare Company on the day but the group said the Royal Shakespeare Theatre would be open for visitors to watch a live screening of the funeral.

Dudley Zoo, Coventry Transport Museum, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford are also among the attractions to confirm they will close on the day.

West Midland Safari Park, in Worcestershire, said in a post on Facebook it wanted to "do the best for our staff and guests on this sad occasion".

Leicester's National Space Centre has announced it will close its doors on Monday "as a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II."

Twycross Zoo confirmed it will be closed on Monday 19 September. If you are visiting the zoo on another day in the near future, the Book of Condolence is in the visitor centre and can be signed.

West Midland Safari Park will be shut on Monday due to the Queen's funeral Credit: PA

The Birmingham Museums Trust said all its sites, including the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, would be closed to visitors on Monday.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said all its services would be "in darkness" on Monday and a performance of Michael Starring Ben had been rescheduled.

The New Vic Theatre, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, said its performance of Marvellous on the day had been cancelled.

Many of the attractions said staff would be contacting people who had pre-booked tickets.

A visitor at the National Space Centre, Leicester, looks at a Russian 1960 Soyuz capsule Credit: PA

What venues are closed in the Midlands because of the Queen's funeral?

Birmingham and the Black Country

Birmingham Museums Trust's nine sites

The Black Country Living Museum

Dudley Zoo

Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham

The National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull

Wild Zoological Park, Halfpenny Green

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Leicester

Leicester Racecourse, Oadby

National Space Centre

TeamSport Karting, Leicester

Twinlakes, Melton Mowbray

Twycross Zoo

Nottingham

Belvoir Castle, Grantham

Nottingham Castle

Coventry and Warwickshire

Coventry Transport Museum

Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry

Kenilworth Castle

The MAD (Mechanical Art & Design) Museum, Stratford-upon-Avon

Royal Shakespeare Theatre

Shakespeare's Family Homes and the Reading Room, Stratford-upon-Avon

Warwick Castle

Derby

Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill

Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Forge Mill Needle Museum, Redditch

Museum of Cider, Hereford

Severn Valley Railway's two pubs, in Bridgnorth and Kidderminster

West Midland Safari Park

Shropshire

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, Telford

Shrewsbury Prison

Stokesay Castle

Staffordshire