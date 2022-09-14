Skip to content

Alton Towers among Midlands attractions to close for the Queen's funeral

Alton Towers said it would reopen on Tuesday after allowing staff to pay their respects Credit: PA

Alton Towers, West Midlands Safari Park, the National Space Centre are just a few of the attractions across the Midlands that will close on the day of the Queen's funeral.

It comes as King Charles III approved a bank holiday across the UK for the day of his mother's funeral.

Alton Towers said it would reopen on Tuesday after allowing staff and guests to pay their respects.

No performances will be held by the Royal Shakespeare Company on the day but the group said the Royal Shakespeare Theatre would be open for visitors to watch a live screening of the funeral.

Dudley Zoo, Coventry Transport Museum, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford are also among the attractions to confirm they will close on the day.

West Midland Safari Park, in Worcestershire, said in a post on Facebook it wanted to "do the best for our staff and guests on this sad occasion".

Leicester's National Space Centre has announced it will close its doors on Monday "as a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II."

Twycross Zoo confirmed it will be closed on Monday 19 September. If you are visiting the zoo on another day in the near future, the Book of Condolence is in the visitor centre and can be signed.

West Midland Safari Park will be shut on Monday due to the Queen's funeral Credit: PA

The Birmingham Museums Trust said all its sites, including the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, would be closed to visitors on Monday.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said all its services would be "in darkness" on Monday and a performance of Michael Starring Ben had been rescheduled.

The New Vic Theatre, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, said its performance of Marvellous on the day had been cancelled.

Many of the attractions said staff would be contacting people who had pre-booked tickets.

A visitor at the National Space Centre, Leicester, looks at a Russian 1960 Soyuz capsule Credit: PA

What venues are closed in the Midlands because of the Queen's funeral?

Birmingham and the Black Country

  • Birmingham Museums Trust's nine sites

  • The Black Country Living Museum

  • Dudley Zoo

  • Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham

  • The National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull

  • Wild Zoological Park, Halfpenny Green

  • Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Leicester

  • Leicester Racecourse, Oadby

  • National Space Centre

  • TeamSport Karting, Leicester

  • Twinlakes, Melton Mowbray

  • Twycross Zoo

Nottingham

  • Belvoir Castle, Grantham

  • Nottingham Castle

Coventry and Warwickshire

  • Coventry Transport Museum

  • Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry

  • Kenilworth Castle

  • The MAD (Mechanical Art & Design) Museum, Stratford-upon-Avon

  • Royal Shakespeare Theatre

  • Shakespeare's Family Homes and the Reading Room, Stratford-upon-Avon

  • Warwick Castle

Derby

  • Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill

Herefordshire and Worcestershire

  • Forge Mill Needle Museum, Redditch

  • Museum of Cider, Hereford

  • Severn Valley Railway's two pubs, in Bridgnorth and Kidderminster

  • West Midland Safari Park

Shropshire

  • Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, Telford

  • Shrewsbury Prison

  • Stokesay Castle

Staffordshire

  • Alton Towers

  • Drayton Manor Resort's Theme Park, Tamworth

  • New Vic Theatre

  • Trentham Monkey Forest

  • Waterworld, Stoke-on-Trent

