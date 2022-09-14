Alton Towers among Midlands attractions to close for the Queen's funeral
Alton Towers, West Midlands Safari Park, the National Space Centre are just a few of the attractions across the Midlands that will close on the day of the Queen's funeral.
It comes as King Charles III approved a bank holiday across the UK for the day of his mother's funeral.
Alton Towers said it would reopen on Tuesday after allowing staff and guests to pay their respects.
No performances will be held by the Royal Shakespeare Company on the day but the group said the Royal Shakespeare Theatre would be open for visitors to watch a live screening of the funeral.
Dudley Zoo, Coventry Transport Museum, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford are also among the attractions to confirm they will close on the day.
West Midland Safari Park, in Worcestershire, said in a post on Facebook it wanted to "do the best for our staff and guests on this sad occasion".
Leicester's National Space Centre has announced it will close its doors on Monday "as a mark of respect for HM Queen Elizabeth II."
Twycross Zoo confirmed it will be closed on Monday 19 September. If you are visiting the zoo on another day in the near future, the Book of Condolence is in the visitor centre and can be signed.
The Birmingham Museums Trust said all its sites, including the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, would be closed to visitors on Monday.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said all its services would be "in darkness" on Monday and a performance of Michael Starring Ben had been rescheduled.
The New Vic Theatre, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, said its performance of Marvellous on the day had been cancelled.
Many of the attractions said staff would be contacting people who had pre-booked tickets.
What venues are closed in the Midlands because of the Queen's funeral?
Birmingham and the Black Country
Birmingham Museums Trust's nine sites
The Black Country Living Museum
Dudley Zoo
Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham
The National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull
Wild Zoological Park, Halfpenny Green
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Leicester
Leicester Racecourse, Oadby
National Space Centre
TeamSport Karting, Leicester
Twinlakes, Melton Mowbray
Twycross Zoo
Nottingham
Belvoir Castle, Grantham
Nottingham Castle
Coventry and Warwickshire
Coventry Transport Museum
Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry
Kenilworth Castle
The MAD (Mechanical Art & Design) Museum, Stratford-upon-Avon
Royal Shakespeare Theatre
Shakespeare's Family Homes and the Reading Room, Stratford-upon-Avon
Warwick Castle
Derby
Museum of Making at Derby Silk Mill
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Forge Mill Needle Museum, Redditch
Museum of Cider, Hereford
Severn Valley Railway's two pubs, in Bridgnorth and Kidderminster
West Midland Safari Park
Shropshire
Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, Telford
Shrewsbury Prison
Stokesay Castle
Staffordshire
Alton Towers
Drayton Manor Resort's Theme Park, Tamworth
New Vic Theatre
Trentham Monkey Forest
Waterworld, Stoke-on-Trent