14 fire crews are responding to a "significant incident" at a wedding venue in Birmingham where it is reported a huge blaze has broken out.

West Midlands Fire Service says over 90 firefighters were called to the New Bingley Hall in Hockley at around 5pm on Wednesday 14 September.

The fire control room reported at 5.25pm that 14 crews were at the scene at Hockley Circus, while another five were said to be on their way from stations across the city.

Fire cres attended the scene within 5 minutes Credit: ITV News Central

Group Commander from West Midlands Fire Service, Matt Young, says only 10 per cent of the building is a light and is confident in containing the fire at Hockley Circus.

The service is tackling the fire, which started in the roof, from above using a Hydraulic Platform and firefighters on the ground.

Speaking to ITV News Central he said: "It's a mixed or duel tactic of using a Hydraulic Platform to tackle the fire roof space but also use firefighters on the ground to make assessment of conditions inside and to make a fire break to stop it from spreading further."

"There's around 10 per cent of the entire building involved in the fire so it's not a great deal, we're confident we can deal with it effectively, it's just that we will be here for some time."

The fire service posted on Twitter saying: "14 fire engines, four brigade response vehicles, a hydraulic platform and over 90 crew are currently tackling a severe fire in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, the first arriving in under five minutes."

"Please avoid the area. Whitmore Street is currently closed and other roads are affected," the fire service said.

Flames could be seen emerging from the roof of the building. Fire crews are expected to stay on the scene overnight.

New Bingley Hall is a large events venue specialising in weddings, birthday celebrations and corporate events.