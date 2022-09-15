An artist from Coventry, who was invited especially to create a portrait painting of the Queen, says it was "wonderful" to spend time with the monarch.

Darren Baker has been looking back on what it was like to sit in the same room and spend time with the monarch, for his painting.

He described that moment as: "Just mind-blowing really because just having her face in front of you, I just remember what a warm and beautiful smile she had - it really lit up her face."

He added: "After that I kind of felt more at ease and she was just chatting.

"We took some photos and I made some sketches and we just we did quite a lot of chatting, which was good."

'What a warm and beautiful smile she had - it really lit up her face'

Darren Baker's "hyper-realism" portrait of the Queen Credit: Darren Baker

Mr Baker is known for painting with pinpoint precision and accuracy - something that impressed the Royal British Legion so much, they asked him to paint a portrait of their patron to mark their 90th anniversary.

He then found himself at Buckingham Palace in May 2011, for the first of two one-to-one sittings with the Queen.

The Queen was probably the most photographed woman in the world, with millions of images taken by professionals and amateurs alike.

Play Brightcove video

The Queen's thoughts on William and Kate's wedding day

Mr Baker's meeting with the Queen came soon after the wedding of the-now Prince and Princess of Wales.

He said: "It was a week after Kate and William got married, so I complimented her on how well the service had gone and how well everyone looked and she said she was very happy with it.

"She felt sorry for the bride because it's quite cold in the carriage and quite bumpy," Mr Baker adds.

The wedding of Prince William with Catherine Middleton, now the Prince and Princess of Wales

Mr Baker, who is from Huddersfield but now lives in Coventry is one of many artists who have portrayed Her late Majesty on canvas.

But while his work looks like a photograph, it's not - it's arguably the most prestigious example of his skill as a hyper-realism artist.

One of Darren's sketches for his painting of the Queen Credit: Darren Baker

Armed with his photos and sketches from the two sittings, Mr Baker began around 200 hours of intensive work.

Later the same year, the finished portrait was unveiled at Westminster Abbey by the Princess Royal.

Mr Baker recalled the moment his work earned the approval of Princess Anne.

Mr Baker says Princess Anne told him, 'Yeah, she liked it'.

"She said, 'I don't know how you've got that amount of detail and it's done really well and I like the blue dress and the poppies and I'm sure my Mum will be happy with it'."

"My Mum will be happy with it"

Play Brightcove video

Darren has since produced other sketches of the Royal Family, and has met the new monarch on several occasions.

But he said his time spent with the Queen would stay with him forever.

He said: "I feel really lucky and honoured and grateful.

"It just seems surreal now and I've got so much admiration for what she's given to the country and the example that she's led."