A man from England's smallest county has paid tribute to the Queen's devotion to service, with a poem about how the East Midlands is grieving her loss.

Henry Dawe, an actor and writer from Uppingham in Rutland, composed the poem on behalf of the residents of his county.

It also reflects on the many tributes being paid from people in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

The poem reads:

'Fair historic Nottingham is where we start our scene,

The flags fly at half-mast for our most gracious noble Queen.

Our sovereign who embraced her people and the common good,

She'll never be forgotten in the land of Robin Hood.

In Leicestershire already is a King - Richard the Third ,

They honour their another monarch - muffled bells are heard.

From Loughborough down to Lutterworth, the doeful peal rings out,

In memory of this Christian soul - her faith not once in doubt.

The stately homes of Derbyshire, the rolling hills and peaks,

Echo to the sound of tributes - and will do so for weeks.

Entirely fitting is the need to pour out our emotion,

For rarely has one person shown such duty - and devotion'.