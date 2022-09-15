An investigation is underway after part of a building collapsed in the middle of Leicester city centre.A police cordon has been set up around one of the city centre's busiest pedestrian areas, after parts of a structure on the busy Church Gate, fell to the floor.

Police, fire and ambulance teams are all at the scene, though it is not yet clear if there are any injuries.The public are being asked to avoid the area for their own safety.

Emergency teams in Leicester city centre Credit: BPM Media

One eyewitness, J Bowen, said they thought the loud bang they heard this lunchtime was, at first, an explosion.They said 'I live nearby and heard a really loud crashing noise, which I thought might have been a bomb or an explosion going off. I think it's part of the roof that's fallen down on someone.'There's a cordon in place and emergency crews are still here. It's surprising to see something like this happen. You wouldn't expect it.

Rubble seen on the floor within the cordoned area Credit: BPM Media

The damage from the building could be seen at ground level from the busy neighbouring Highcross Shopping Centre.

Rubble on the floor, as seen from the Highcross Shopping Centre Credit: BPM Media

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue teams said:

'We received the call at 11:59 to reports of a building collapse in Church Gate Leicester. We currently have a number of crews on scene including our Technical Rescue Team to make the building safe.

'Crews are trying to establish if any persons are involved. We are asking the public to avoid the area to enable us to do this work'.