A man in his 30s has been left badly injured after reports of a shooting in a quiet Derby residential street.

Derbyshire Police were called to the incident in Mackworth just before 7:10pm on Ilford Road.

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with reports of a shooting in Derby yesterday evening, Wednesday 14 September.

The boys, one aged 17 and two aged 15, from Derby, are currently in police custody after a man in his 30s was found with wounds to his stomach and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

It is reported that a second man also suffered a cut to the head after it is believed he was assaulted nearby.

The incident took place on Ilford Road in Mackworth Credit: BPM Media

Detectives are supporting both victims involved and there will be a heightened police presence in area.

The force said: "Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with reports of a shooting in the Mackworth area of Derby yesterday evening (Wednesday 14 September).

"A man aged in his 30s was found with wounds to his stomach and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

"A second man suffered a cut to the head after it is believed he was assaulted nearby. Detectives are supporting both victims involved."

Police said: "The boys, one aged 17 and two aged 15, from Derby, are currently in police custody. An investigation is ongoing, and people will see an increased police presence in the area while officers carry out enquiries and patrols. At this stage we believe this is an isolated incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone in the Ilford Road and the surrounding streets around the time of the incident, and in the moments before."

Anyone with information regarding or footage of the incident should contact the force, quoting reference 22000537088.