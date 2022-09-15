Play Brightcove video

Leicester City's King Power stadium will see a huge make-over as councillors have approved two major redevelopment plan.

The redevelopments will expand the current stadium by 8,000 seats - taking the current capacity to over 40,000 - and modernise the surrounding areas.

A retail store, hotel, multi-story car park, 20-story housing block and 6,000 capacity indoor arena will be built among a fan area and other athlete facilities.

Councillors at the meeting last night (14 September) expressed their excitement for the benefits the project will bring to the football club and wider community.

The projects have been rumoured for years and this meeting was the fourth time the proposals have been put in front of the councillors.

Leicester City football club also hoping to use the stadiums for 10 non-sporting events a year such as concerts.

A new fan shop would be on the east side of the stadium, close to Raw Dykes Road under the current plan and the hotel, food and drink outlets, business centre and housing flats will all be close by.

The Upper Tier will add more seats to the East stand and will curve around the current structure with illuminating domed panelling.

The clubs says they are hoping the project will "preserve the legacy of the club for many years to come".

The Mayor of Leicester, Peter Soulsby, said: “I'm very pleased that this application has been approved.

"It will make a massive difference to the club and supporters - giving extra capacity and adding incredibly exciting new facilities for them and for the city.

"It's a very big and ambitious scheme that has taken a lot of detailed planning for consideration.”

Leicester City's season ticket sales for the Women's Super League have more than doubled following England's success at the European Championships and World Cup Qualifiers this summer.

Councillor Teresa Aldred was positive it will continue the fan momentum in the city.

At the meeting, she said: “For me to be able to see so many more people be able to access football, I really welcome the seating.

"I’ve looked at [the plan] and it think it is absolutely beautiful.

"There’s going to be so many children out there and so many families who are now going to be able to go to Leicester City football.

"I think they are an amazing club. I wholeheartedly welcome this application.”