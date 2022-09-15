By ITV News Central Production Journalist Lara Davies

A Leicestershire warehouse worker who drew a special tribute to the Queen "burst into tears" as he was putting pencil to paper.

Neil Gardner - who usually draws aircrafts and cars in his spare time - wanted to do something special for the Queen's passing and spent 10 hours crafting his tribute.

The 46-year-old said he felt scared he wouldn't be able to do the Queen justice in the artwork, but is now looking to create another more detailed drawing, which is expected to take him 100 hours.

Mr Gardner, who is from Melton Mowbray, said: "Since the Queen passed, it has been tough on occasions.

"I've found myself randomly bursting into tears just thinking about her and Monday was no different."

Mr Gardner said: "When I lost my two grandmas I was devastated and losing the Queen - I feel like I've lost a third grandma."

"I find art is my happy place."

"You can forget what is going on and it is so soothing and cathartic, especially with everything going on at the moment," he adds.

Reflecting on his portrait, he said: "It's helped me and something I hope would make her proud even though I know she'll never see it, and none of the Royal family will ever see it."

Mr Gardner's drawing of a WWII Typhoon and the latest Eurofighter Typhoon, both of the Royal Air Force. Credit: Neil Gardner

This week, Mr Gardner said he felt it was "inappropriate" to draw anything but the Queen but said he felt self-conscious in doing so.

He said: "I started one to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and found it intimidating, so I stopped."

"She did everything with such dignity and it seemed like she made sure that everyone she met was made to feel more important than she was."

"For those reasons, I just wanted to dedicate a drawing to her, and wanted to portray her beauty and regality."

Neil's drawing of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Spitfire Credit: Neil Gardner

Mr Gardner said: "But it was hard. When you draw someone in these circumstances, with such a high status who I respected so much. I really wanted to do the piece justice."

He stacks boxes during the day but has reduced his hours at the warehouse to develop on his art career.

He is keeping the Royal theme weaved into his pieces as he also "doodles" a WWII typhoon and a drawing of the Battle of Britain.

"Art is a great way to pay tribute for a few reasons really – it is personal, people have taken time and put a lot of heart into a piece whilst dealing with self-doubt to create something they hope is worthy of the subject they’re paying tribute to," Mr Gardner said.