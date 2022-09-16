Hundreds of motorcyclists from around the country travelled to the West Midlands to attend the funeral of fellow biker Luke Cleary on 15 September.

The 19-year-old died last month after a road crash involving a motorbike and a car in Longford Square in Coventry.

After the funeral, a large group of bikers took part in a ride out when they drove around the city on busy roads, across parkland and footpaths for over an hour.

Local residents, other motorists, and businesses said the ride-out caused disturbance around the city.

Police arrested three men in their twenties yesterday in connection with the ride-out and seized a number of suspected stolen motorbikes.

West Midlands Police urged bikers attending the funeral to "pay their respects peacefully," and enforced extra police powers in parts of the City to keep people in the area safe.

A 22-year-old man from Longford was arrested for conspiracy to commit violent disorder and possession with intent to supply. The man has been bailed with strict conditions.

Another man, from Birmingham, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and going equipped. The 21-year-old remains in custody.

And, a 20-year-old man from Edgwick in Coventry was arrested for shining and directing a laser beam towards the police helicopter. He remains in custody.

Police powers were in place across Alderman’s Green, Longford, Wood End, Bell Green and Henley Green and their surrounding areas. Credit: West Midlands Police

Police say they are continuing investigations into the ride-out by reviewing drone footage and National Police Air Service helicopter footage and body-worn video.

Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick said: "The policing operation for yesterday’s events was extensive and we were able to deploy local officers, teams from force support, traffic, drones as well as the National Police Air Service."

"Our focus now shifts to a thorough investigation which has gathered evidence from our various resources to identify those involved in criminality."

"Over the next few weeks, those involved risk being arrested, charged with criminal offences and could potentially be jailed."

"We would like to thank local people for their support and we ask them to be patient while our investigation progresses; we aim to update them as soon as we can."