A 14-year-old girl from Thurnby Lodge, an estate in east Leicester, has been reported missing since 11 September.

Lorisa Flattery-Pegg was last seen at her home address around 10.30pm on Saturday evening and has not made contact with her family or police.

Leicestershire Police are continuing searches and have asked the public "to keep an eye out" for Lorisa and are concerned for her welfare.

Police still believe Lorisa is in Leicestershire.

She has been described as 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build with shoulder-length blonde hair, usually worn down.

Lorisa wears a nose ring in her left nostril as well as a bar earring in her ear.

Lorisa Flattery-Pegg was last seen on Saturday. Credit: Leicestershire Police

Police believe the teenager could be wearing blue jeans and a blue, striped top with an image of a Disney character stitched on.

Detective Inspector Ben Healy, from Leicestershire Police's missing person's team is urgently appealing for information about Lorisa's whereabouts.

He said: "It’s nearly been a week since Lorisa was last seen and while we are continuing to try and establish her whereabouts, I would ask anyone who sees her over the weekend to get in touch as soon as they can."

"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it could be, could help us find her."

Police are urging people to get in touch if they have any information.