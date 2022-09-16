Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Callum Watkinson went to see the mural progress.

A street corner in Nuneaton has had a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted on in memory of the monarch after her death last week.

The mural sits next to another which was painted to celebrate England reaching the Euro's final in 2020.

The three lions included in the mural are footballers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling and manager Gareth Southgate, and will now feature alongside England's longest reigning monarch.

Graffiti artist Andy Mills never expected he'd be capturing Her Majesty and despite the pressure of getting it right he says it's received a positive reception.

Speaking to ITV News Central he said: "Every job's completely different. I'm never really thinking about the character that I'm painting. It's just about getting it right."

"There's always pressure to get it right. Obviously, with it being our queen and just getting so much support and people just standing there watching me, what I'm doing I'm feeling the pressure."

"But it's going quite well so far. There's been people driving past tooting their horns so, and you can see yourself there's a lot of people standing around but it's all positive. Everybody seems to be buzzing. So I am."

The family who own the house had Raheem Sterling, Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane painted on the wall last summer.

Credit: ITV News Central

Crowds that formed to watch the progress two years ago made charitable donations and they did the same today.

A book of condolence was also on site for people to sign and pay their respects to the late Queen.

The community hope to hang on to one of Queen Elizabeth's most defining characteristics.

One member of the public said: "She's just a constant. She's been a constant in all of our lives, certainly in my life."

"And she's a nan and a mum, and anyone who's grieved and lost their own queen will definitely feel that."

"I still feel it from losing my grandparents and she, like other people in our lives, she's been there throughout and she's never failed us."

The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September in London.