Play Brightcove video

ITV Central Correspondent Wesley Smith has been speaking with Tracey Lydon and her daughter Jessica who are travelling to London in the hopes of seeing the late Queen lying-in-state this weekend.

Many Midlanders have been travelling down to London to pay their respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Tracey Lydon and her daughter Jessica from Ansty near Coventry in Warwickshire are among those travelling down this weekend and braving long queues to see the late monarch.

The queue was suspended for a time earlier today (September 16) due to high numbers and long wait times, but Jessica says she'll regret it for life if she doesn't at least try.

Jessica and her Mum, Tracey, from Nuneaton, are ardent Royalists and are still processing the seismic events of the past week.

Her bungalow in Ansty near Coventry is even decorated with Queen related items such as pictures and mugs.

The pair couldn't believe it when they heard the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday 8 September.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central she said: "Oh, it was a massive shock. I watched it when the presenter on the telly, I was like: 'sorry, she's dead?'"

Tracey said: "she was amazing, I can't imagine what it'll be like without her; she's always been there."

"She has just been my Nan, basically, my other Nan, my whole, entire life," added Jessica.

"When my Nan passed away, it literally feels like I've lost her again because, obviously, now I've lost my other Nan."

"It's 11 years tomorrow that we lost my Mum," finished Tracey.

Jessica has pictures of the Queen in her home Credit: ITV News Central

Jessica lives with a rare condition which took a devastating toll on her chosen career in performing arts.

Her health problems limit the time she'll be able to wait in he disabled access queue to see the lying in state, but she and Tracey feel compelled at least to try.

Tracey said: " If we get to go into the Lying in State, I can't even imagine how we'll feel. I know my chin's going to go."

"Definitely, I'll break down and I'll feel stupid because of everyone around us," agreed Jessica.

"I just think that, as a nation, we should mourn her, we should pay our respects, we should grieve her, because she's been a major part of our lives."

"If we don't get in, we've got to look at it like at least we're going to be there for the funeral, don't get disappointed if we can't get into the lying in state, so that's the only thing we can do, hope that when we get there, the queues aren't too bad."

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in the UK, ruling for 70 years and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June.

The queue currently has an expected waiting time of more than 24 hours.