Worcester Warriors matches to go ahead after premiership club avoids suspension

Worcester Warriors' match against Exeter Chiefs will go ahead this weekend after the premiership club has proved it can host matches at Sixways stadium.

The club has avoided suspension from the competition by providing their safety documentation to play at the Sixways stadium by the midday deadline on Friday.

The England rugby chiefs told the club that without the relevant documents, matches at the ground will not go ahead.

The Gallagher Premiership club's match against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday (18 September) was initially in doubt, but it is now confirmed to go ahead.

A statement released by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said: "Worcester Warriors has met a midday deadline set by the RFU to provide assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and written confirmation of medical provision."

"Therefore, this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership and Allianz Cup matches will go ahead."

The governing body said: "We recognise this has been a difficult and uncertain time for all of Worcester Warriors players, staff and fans as well as the opposition teams and are pleased that the matter has been resolved. "The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS will continue to work with Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals in the coming days."