As the nation mourns the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Cathedrals and churches around the Midlands are welcoming people as they grieve.

Lichfield Cathedral say's it offers its tranquillity as a setting for respectful remembrance.

Since the news was announced of the Queen's death, Lichfield Cathedral say Saturday 10th September saw record numbers, including many children leaving their drawings to remember the Queen.

A Service of Commemoration today began at 15:30pm.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield spoke of what the mood was like as people were going into the cathedral.

To mark the national 1-minute silence on Sunday 18 September at 20:00, Lichfield Cathedral are inviting people to meet outside where the silence will be observed as three beams of light are projected into the night sky - an art installation 'Light of Hope' by Peter Walker Sculptor.

At the end of the silence a bell will toll 96 times and all will be able to join a time of reflection, known as a vigil.

Elsewhere, Coventry Cathedral and Gloucester Cathedral held services and those who couldn't attend were able to watch on a livestreams online.

During the service at Gloucester Cathedral, thanks was given for the life and reign of The Late Queen and prayers offered for our new king, His Majesty King Charles III.

The service was attended by representatives from across the city, county and diocese, as well as members of the public.

Many cathedrals also marked the national 1-minute silence on Sunday 18 September at 20:00 Credit: ITV Central

At Coventry Cathedral, guests included the Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree OBE who is the Monarch's representative in the West Midlands; the Lord Mayor of Coventry Cllr Kevin Maton; Leader of Coventry City Council, Cllr George Duggins; Leader of the Conservative Opposition Group at the Council, Cllr Gary Ridley; and representatives from the Emergency Services and Armed Forces.

Dean John Witcombe, said: "We share in Coventry Cathedral with so many in our country in feeling a special closeness with our Queen.

"Her Majesty laid the foundation stone at the Cathedral in 1956 and returned for the consecration service six years later - an event wrought in the memories of so many of our visitors and community even today.