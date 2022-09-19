47 arrested following disorder and unrest in Leicester

Forty-seven people have now been arrested following weeks of disturbance and unrest in Leicester, says Leicestershire Police.

In a statement on Monday (19 September) the force said: "So far there have been a total of 47 arrests.

"A 20-year-old man has been sentenced 10 months in prison following his arrest during the disorder in East Leicester."

"Amos Noronha, of Illingworth Road, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday) and pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon."

"An additional 18 people were arrested on Sunday night for a number of offences including affray, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.

"In total, 47 people have been arrested for offences in relation to the unrest in the east of the city.

Officers added that some of those arrested were from areas outside of the city, including some people from Birmingham.

They say investigations are ongoing as they collect evidence and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “This quick charge reflects the hard work the officers have put in, with overwhelming evidence against Noronha. The sentence is reflective of the fact that this was a serious offence and he has ended up with time in prison."

“We saw last night a group of people from other cities come to our city to disrupt and cause harm. We will not stand for this unrest in our city. There is an extensive policing operation ongoing, acting on information and reports of gatherings and offering community reassurance."

“Be reassured: we are working to keep you safe and to arrest and bring to justice those that are causing harm in our communities.”