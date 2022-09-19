Breaking News
Thick black smoke seen as 50 firefighters battle huge fire at building in Birmingham
Around 50 firefighters are currently battling a huge blaze at a building in Birmingham.
Ten crews were sent to Alum Rock Road, near Thorton Road shortly after 6:30pm this evening, September 19.
The fire service confirmed it was still dealing with a "large fire" just after 8pm.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We have a number of fire engines in attendance. It is a large fire in a building in Alum Rock Road.
"We were called at 6.37pm. We are still dealing with it."
