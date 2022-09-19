Around 50 firefighters are currently battling a huge blaze at a building in Birmingham.

Ten crews were sent to Alum Rock Road, near Thorton Road shortly after 6:30pm this evening, September 19.

The fire service confirmed it was still dealing with a "large fire" just after 8pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We have a number of fire engines in attendance. It is a large fire in a building in Alum Rock Road.

"We were called at 6.37pm. We are still dealing with it."

Credit: @UKIncident

