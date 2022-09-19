By ITV News Central Production Journalist Victoria Armstrong

A young girl from Bromsgrove is one of the last and youngest people to receive a letter from Queen Elizabeth II after the royal card was delivered just three days before the monarch's death.

Isabelle Collins, 5, says she screamed in shock when her mum, Lisa, told her a letter from Buckingham Palace had arrived through their mailbox on 5 September.

Isabelle sent a drawing of the late Queen to the palace for her Platinum Jubilee in June and she received the letter as a thank you for her artwork.

The young royal enthusiast wanted to mark the late monarch's milestone with a portrait of her. Lisa says she couldn't be more proud of Isabelle's achievement.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Isabelle's mum Lisa said: "I felt really proud of her and excited. I know how hard she worked making her picture and it's nice to see something back isn't it."

"It's lovely. We're going to frame it and keep it forever. Isabelle was a bit upset because it made her feel really sad because she knew she was the last one to receive it [the letter]."

"You felt very honoured didn't you?" said Lisa facing Isabelle.

When asked if she felt special Isabelle nodded and said she "I felt happy".