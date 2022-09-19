Thousands of people have come together to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on big screens across the Midlands.

Crowds gathered in public squares, places of worship and cinemas as the country paid its last respects to the UK's longest-serving monarch.

Mourners held a two minutes silence across the Midlands, including at Centenary Square in Birmingham, as people watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, in Leicester, union jack bunting was draped across lampposts on Windsor Road, in the Belgrave area, as residents gathered along Windsor Road to pay their request to the late Queen.

ITV News Central has collated pictures of those paying tribute and watching the funeral across the Midlands.

People gathered in Centenary Square to watch the Queen's funeral Credit: BPM Media

Union Jack flag bunting was draped across Windsor Avenue in Leicester on the day of the Queen's funeral Credit: ITV News Central

People stood together as they watched the Queen's funeral in Centenary Square Credit: Birmingham City Council

People in Wolverhampton watched the funeral on a big screen in Queen Square in the city centre.

At the end of the ceremony, everyone stood to sing the national anthem.

In Nottingham, people laid flowers in Old Market Square as they remembered the Queen.

Some also left balloons, one of which read, "R.I.E.P We love you Queen. You will be forever missed."

People laid flowers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral Credit: ITV News Central

A message that read 'You will be forever missed' was left on a balloon tribute to the Queen Credit: ITV News Central

In Mansfield, many have also left flowers, notes and prayers as they remember the Queen.

A women laying flowers in memory of the Queen Credit: ITV News Central

Schoolchildren have left paintings including handprints painted in the colours of the Union Jack flag to the late Queen at High Oakham Primary School in Mansfield.

Hand prints from pupils at the primary school in the colours of the Union Jack flag formed part of the tribute Credit: ITV News Central

Dudley Fire Station shared photos of them observing the national two-minute silence.