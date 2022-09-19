A vigil in memory of the Queen took place at The Castle on the Beacon in Lickey Hills in Birmingham last night (18 September), on the eve of her late Majesty's funeral.

It is one of many vigils that took place across the region for people to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Castle on the Beacon also held a minute's silence at 8pm as part of the National Moment of Reflection.

Mourners also sang the national anthem against the city's skyline.

A book of condolence was also open for visitors to sign and pay their respects to the late Queen.

Candles were also lit on the concrete Castle area.

