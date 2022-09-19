Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: The East Midlands says farewell to Her Majesty

Play Brightcove video

Sameena Ali-Khan and Steve Clamp present a special ITV News Central programme in the East Midlands, covering the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflecting on her life.

People from across the region have gathered to remember the monarch's extraordinary life and celebrate her reign.

ITV News Central spoke to people from the region who had travelled to London to pay their respects and others who gathered in pubs and public places closer to home.