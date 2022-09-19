Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: The West Midlands says farewell to Her Majesty

Play Brightcove video

Sameena Ali-Khan and Steve Clamp present a special ITV News Central programme in the West Midlands, covering the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflecting on her life.

People from across the region have gathered to remember the monarch's extraordinary life and celebrate her reign.

ITV News Central follows one family from Halesowen to London as three generations travel to pay their respects.

We also speak to those at a care home in the Black Country, people at one of the oldest pubs in Birmingham and those gathering in public places across the region to remember Her Majesty.