Burglars who battered a dog with a TV remote in Wolverhampton, while a terrified teenager was barricaded in her bedroom, are still at large.

Police are yet to make any arrests following the burglary - where a much-loved pet was left for dead.

The 16-year-old rang her mother screaming "there's someone in the house, they've killed Princess" after the suspects walked into the property in Broad Street, Bilston, at around 2pm on Friday 9 September.

The girl, who was home alone, had managed to run upstairs to hide and called for help.

She escaped the ordeal unharmed, but the same could not be said for the family's six-year-old chug - a cross between a chihuahua and pug - who was left in a pool of blood as the culprits fled with an iPad and loose change.

The girl's mum, who didn't want to be named said: "I'd gone to the butchers and was literally gone for about 20 minutes when my daughter called me.

"She was screaming saying there was someone in the house and they'd killed the dog. I ran to the car and got back in about five minutes, I came in and the dog was on the floor covered in blood.

"My daughter was very brave, she had barricaded herself in the bedroom, which was the right thing to do. I ran up to make sure she was OK and then picked the dog up and took her straight to the vet, they thought she was going to die. The only thing we know for sure is she was hit with a remote for the TV as it was smashed into pieces and there was blood on it.

"They put her on a drip for a few hours and then said to take her home as there was nothing they could do for her basically. But she's responding really well, eating and drinking. The longer that goes on, the better she is."

The 52-year-old said she hadn't locked the door when she went shopping but she 'didn't think' something like this would happen.

She added: "I don't know exactly what they have taken as they went into my eldest daughter's room and she's on holiday.

"I know they've taken an iPad and a jar of change, although half of that they left on the stairs, in the hall and on the path. They probably only got a couple of quid."

Despite the incident happening in broad daylight, she said none of the neighbours saw anything.

However, the mum said her daughter saw a couple drive past the house in a green car - and urged them to check dashcam footage or to get in touch with police if they saw anything suspicious.

West Midlands Police confirmed there had been no arrests in connection with the incident.

A force spokesman added: "Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, quoting crime ref 20/792964/22."