A neighbour called police after Nottinghamshire councillor Tom Hollis held regular council meetings with music in his hot tub during the first national lockdown, it has been claimed.

Former neighbour Shannon Jones-Golding made the claim as she gave evidence at the councillor's Nottingham Magistrates' Court trial, and said she called police for advice.

Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council, denies harassing Mrs Jones-Golding and partner Luke Golding in May 2020, when the UK was two months into the first national lockdown, at their neighbouring home in Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Mrs Jones-Golding alleged of such meetings, "sometimes it could be morning, sometimes afternoon into the evening" with different numbers of people.

She even made what she thought was an anonymous 101 call to police for advice on Covid measures and "if this was allowed".

But when questioned by barrister Errol Ballentyne, representing Hollis, Mr Ballentyne spoke to her about a visit from police.

It was explained to her, about this argument about Covid and him allegedly breaching the rules, it was not a valid one. "He hadn't done anything wrong," added Mr Ballentyne.

"It was explained to you, [he] as a key worker, was doing nothing wrong in effect?" She replied: "Yes".

The trial against Hollis continues.

As a new mum, she spoke at the trial of her concern about children in Hollis's home next door being in quite close contact to her daughter through their six-foot high fence.

"I wanted to know what the measures were and if Mr Hollis should have actually been doing what he was doing".

Despite hoping the call she made was confidential, she told the trial that Hollis' partner had asked her if she was the one who reported Hollis being in his hot tub to police.

She initially denied this - but Hollis was said to have flung open the French doors of his home in Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and dragged his coffee table to a fence and told her: "I know it was you who made that anonymous call to the police.

"I heard your voice. I have contacts in the police. I know it was you".

Mrs Jones Golding told of her disappointment with the police, and how she felt worried and "a bit frightened".

"He was quite loud in his tone of voice".

She thought he called her "a coward".

Hollis told her he knew the rules and "he made the rules", and he wasn't doing anything wrong, and "I was going to be done for harassment of a key worker", said Mrs Jones-Golding.

The prosecutor told the trial on Tuesday (September 20) the case is a mixture of slightly obnoxious, aggressive communications via email or letter by the defendant using his position as deputy leader of Ashfield District Council.

The alleged incidents took place at their neighbouring homes at Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The prosecution allege it was bullying. The defendant almost got Mrs Jones-Golding's husband arrested for alleged possessing and threatening with a bladed article.

On one occasion, Hollis is alleged to have been hanging over the fence abusing the next door neighbours.

Thankfully, said the prosecutor, the lady next door was filming some of that and carried on filming when the defendant retreated from his fence and went round the back of his property.

What he then did, it is claimed, is went on to phone to the 999 service and "play-acted" as if he was being chased by the male victim with a knife.

As the prosecution continued to outline the case against Hollis, who pleads not guilty, he is said to have run into his house squealing, almost crying, and shouting he was 'being followed' and 'don't come at me with that'.

Whilst in the safety of his home, he carried on with the 999 call and made it clear the male victim chased him with a knife.

Police arrived and officers went to arrest Mr Golding for possessing a blade and threatening with a blade.

But Mrs Golding showed officers the film she had taken and police realised this was a "false complaint", alleged the prosecution.

The trial against Hollis continues.