One of Alton Tower's longest-running rides will close later this year, the Staffordshire theme park has confirmed.

The thrilling ride Nemesis cost £10m and was Europe's first inverted rollercoaster when it opened nearly three decades ago.

Since then it has been ridden more than 50 million times.

Alton Towers announced the news on Twitter, writing: "By order of the Phalanx, Nemesis is closing."

"You have until 6th November to ride. Please make your way to Alton Towers Resort in an orderly fashion."

Described as a ride for thrillseekers, Nemesis dangles riders while doing tricks like corkscrews, spins and loops at 50mph around a steel track.

Visitors are able to experience 3.5 G-force throughout the intense ride.

Nemesis has been a hit with people since it opened in 1994, and become one of the park's most-loved attractions.

In a statement, Alton Towers said people have a "matter of weeks left to enjoy its heart-pounding and exhilarating twists and turns".

"Nemesis, Europe's first inverted rollercoaster will return in 2024 after an exciting revamp."

It added: "Until then, visitors to the theme park will have just a few more weeks to enjoy its corkscrews and loops before it starts its transformation this winter.

"Details of the transformation are being kept under wraps for now with more information to be revealed nearer the time."

Rollercoasters at Alton Towers have been a hit with thrillseekers Credit: PA

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news. One fan wrote: "This is the best ride ever, I know the refurb will make it smoother but I love it how it is, please don't spoil it!"

Another simply said: "Why!!!" with another adding: "noooooo!"

One Nemesis lover suggested the park make the ride longer than the 716 metres it already is. They wrote: "Just hope when they relay the track they might consider extending it to make it even better."

Nemesis is expected to reopen in 2024 in time for its 30th anniversary.

Details of the maintenance that will be carried out have been kept a secret, but will be revealed nearer to the time of the reopening.