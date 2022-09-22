A Derbyshire man has been jailed to 12 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the rape and sexual assault of a woman earlier this year.

Matthew Brown, 27, of Shirley Common, near Ashbourne, denied raping and assaulting a woman at a house in Derbyshire. The woman's identity remains protected by law.

His not guilty plea persuaded the victim to give evidence at a trial at Derby Crown Court, where Brown was found guilty.

Brown had previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated bodily harm.

Brown will also face a four-year extended licence period and a lifetime restraining order against the victim.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Lead investigator Detective Constable for Derbyshire Police, Brett Turner, said: "Matthew Brown is a hugely dangerous individual who is thankfully now in a place where the public are safe from him."

"The survivor of this incident has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and subsequent court case where she gave evidence that was crucial in ensuring that Brown was brought to justice."

"I hope that seeing Brown behind bars brings this particular chapter to a close for the survivor and help her continue to move on from his actions."

