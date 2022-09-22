A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man, 41, was stabbed in Birmingham.

Andrew Gardner died in hospital on Sunday evening after being stabbed just after 7.15pm in Alexandra Road in the Handsworth area of the city.

A man was arrested on Wednesday 21 September and is due to be questioned.

Mr Gardner's family paid tribute to him as a ‘caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle’.

They said: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”

A post mortem examination is due to be held later this week.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our homicide unit, said: “Our sympathies are very much with Andrew’s family as they come to terms with his loss.

“Our investigation has progressed swiftly and even though we have made an arrest, I still urge anyone with information to come forward.”