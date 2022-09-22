Police have begun a murder investigation after the death of a man who was found with a stab wound in a street in Birmingham.

The man was found just after 3pm on Thursday afternoon (22nd September) with a stab wound, in a car that had crashed on Metchley Lane in the Harborne area.

Police at the scene Credit: Ryan Underwood

Paramedics tried to treat the man at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at hospital

Officers have since cordoned off some roads in the area, as part of their enquiries into what happened.

Metchley Lane sign Credit: Ryan Underwood

West Midlands Police teams say they're keen to:

hear from anyone who may have seen a silver car driving erratically from the direction of Harborne Lane before the crash

trace a man seen running from the car, who may have vital information to help the investigation

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 2423 of 22 September.