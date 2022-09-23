Play Brightcove video

This weekend is Birmingham Pride, an LGBTQ+ festival celebrating pride and protest in the city.

It's the 25th anniversary this year and it'll be kicking off in the city centre with a free big community event at Smithfield on Friday, September 23.

The purpose of Pride is to bring the community together to "celebrate LGBTQ+ achievement, life and love".

It's the culmination of year-round activity too - Pride supports charities and community groups that serve the community.

What time is Pride Birmingham?

The event starts in Centenary Square at 11am on Saturday, September 24.

The parade then makes it way through the city from 12pm noon.

There will also be a free community event at Smithfield on Friday, September 23.

Where is Birmingham Pride this year and what is the Birmingham Pride Parade route?

The parade starts in Centenary Square on Broad Street then visits the following places:

Centenary Square

Paradise Circus Tramway

New Street

High Street

Carrs Lane

Moor Street Queensway

St.Martins Queensway

Smallbrook Queensway

Hurst Street

Thorpe Street

Organisers of the event have said: "Our vibrant parade is also a celebration of LGBTQ+ life, demonstrating our contribution to our community and our city."

Who will be performing at Birmingham Pride?

This year, acts including Becky Hill and pop hitmakers Steps will be performing on the main stage.

There's also a dance arena, cabaret stage and 'Future Stage' too, showcasing local performers and drag talent.

On Friday on the main stage, we'll see speeches and performances, as well as observe a candlelit vigil.

Elle Hamilton, Freddie Lewis, Beau Jangles and Fatt Butcher will feature.

How does Pride support the community?

Birmingham Pride is committed to help improve the lives and experiences of the LGBTQ+community in Birmingham and wider West Midlands.

Since the first paid for Birmingham Pride event back in 2015, the festival is proud to haveawarded in excess of £500,000 to deserving, local community and support groups, providing much-needed funds for essential services within our community.

Contributions to Birmingham Pride have helped to raise more than £275k for LGBTQ+ projects, plus in excess of £105k in additional subsidies for LGBTQ+ organisations.

How old do you have to be to go to Pride Birmingham?

Birmingham Pride has said it encourages families to attend the parade and the event.

Children under 14 must be accompanied at all times by an adult. After 10pm on both Saturday and Sunday, only visitors who are over 18 will be permitted entry.Who created Birmingham Pride?

According to the Birmingham Pride website, it held its first event back in 1997.

Pride has become one of the most important LGBTQ+ festivals in the UK attracting in excess of 40,000 people over the course of the weekend to the festival site in the heart of the LGBTQ+ village and more than 75,000 participating in or watching the annual pride parade through the streets of Birmingham.

The website reads: "The aim is to play a leading role in building a community where all people are free to live without fear or prejudice.

"We strive for equality for all as part of an evolving global pride movement.

"Our year round projects and partnerships are focussed on improving the lives of, and empowering the LGBTQ+ community in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

"We are committed to challenging injustices, inequality and discrimination for all of our community."

Is Birmingham Pride free to attend?

The Birmingham Pride parade is free to all to attend.

However, wristbands are required for all the entertainment beyond the parade and it is best to book tickets in advance.