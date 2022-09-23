A five-year-old girl from war-torn Kharkiv has finally made it to safety in Staffordshire - and on her fifth birthday itself -after months of visa problems.

Earlier today Alika Zubet flew from Poland accompanied by her grandmother, Tanya.

Alika was was due to arrive in June to live with sponsor, Dr Maggie Babb, a paediatric anaesthetist at Royal Stoke University Hospital, and her family in Audley in Stoke-on-Trent.

Tanya had already settled at Maggie's home and was set to travel back to Ukraine to collect Alika when her documents were issued.

But without her parents, the Home Office classed her as an unaccompanied minor and did not issue a visa via the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Alika's parents are unable to leave Kharkiv, with her father working in a military hospital and her mother looking after her disabled mother.

Members of Alika Zubets's extended family had already reached safety in Newcastle, but she and her paternal grandmother Tanya were stuck in Poland for months waiting for her UK visa to be issued.

In July, Alika was once again sent back to Ukraine after being denied access to the UK for a second time - despite having a sponsor willing to look after her.

It came after her sponsor Maggie was told Alika's visa had been accepted but was shortly revoked after government officials said it was "approved in error".

Sponsor, Maggie had been working hard to get Alika to North Staffordshire.

Maggie, who has five children of her own, said at the time:

"We had been trying to find out where we had to pick up Alika's visa from so we could make her travel arrangements, but then a woman from the Home Office rang me to say it had been issued in error.

"We were so close and it has been snatched away. I am speechless."

"Tania and her family are extremely anxious about it all. It's potentially very tragic and she must be thinking about it every waking moment."

"If Alika is stuck in Kharkiv and gets killed, how could we ever live with that? I feel like I have a relationship with this little girl that I have never met and if anything happens to her I will be devastated."

Alika's sponsor family swore they would not give up until bringing her to safety.

To speed things up, they had to officially foster her, taking parental responsibility for three years, just to get her away from her bombed town of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

Relieved to finally be welcoming Alika into her home, Maggie said:

"It’s been a long road to get to this point, but with a lot of determination, it now seems that Alika will, at last be able to stay here safely until the awful situation this family finds themselves in improves enough to allow them to be together again."