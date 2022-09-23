A police dog from Leicestershire who was injured while protecting his handler has been honoured with a national bravery award.

PD Astro received the Outstanding Bravery Award in this year’s Thin Blue Paw Awards – organised by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation to celebrate the work and achievements of serving and retired police dogs.

Astro - who's trained as a general purpose and firearms support dog - was on shift with handler PC Grace Feavyour when the incident happened.

In November 2021, the pair were on duty when a man resisted arrest.

Recalling the incident PC Feavyour said: “I am so proud of him for winning this award. He is an extremely loyal dog and we have a very special bond.

“While on shift one night last year we were called to respond to an incident in which the man believed to be the suspect was still at the scene. As he attempted to resist arrest Astro jumped to defend me and was then assaulted as a result.

“It was horrible to watch and I was so worried about him being seriously injured but thankfully he was okay.”

Leicestershire Police forced have thanked both Astro and PC Feavyour for their service and congratulated the pair on the award.