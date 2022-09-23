A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Andrew Gardner who died in hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham.

LeSean Williams, of Alexandra Road, is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Friday.

Mr Gardner, who's 41-years-old, was found on Alexandra Road in the Handsworth area of the city just after 7:15pm on Sunday and died a short while later, police confirmed.

A post mortem examination concluded he died from a single stab wound.

Earlier in the week, Mr Gardner's family paid tribute to their "caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle".

They said: "His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts."

West Midlands Police is continuing to investigate the death and is asking for people who may have witnessed the stabbing or have camera phone or dash cam footage.