Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people from across the Midlands, and the country, have descended on Birmingham for Birmingham Pride 2022.

The festival marks its 25th year of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The protest parade began in Centenary Square at 11am before making its way through the city after midday.

It's expected to attract around 40,000 people over the course of the weekend to the festival site in the heart of the LGBTQ+ village and over 75,000 participating in or watching Saturday's parade.

The purpose of Pride is to bring the community together to "celebrate LGBTQ+ achievement, life and love".

It's the culmination of year-round activity too - Pride supports charities and community groups that serve the community.

A star-studded line up will appear on the main stage at the festival site - including local singer Becky Hill and 90's pop sensation Steps.

There's also a dance arena, cabaret stage and "Future Stage" too, showcasing local performers and drag talent.

Credit: ITV News Central

Who created Birmingham Pride?

According to the Birmingham Pride website, it held its first event back in 1997.

Pride has become one of the most important LGBTQ+ festivals in the UK attracting in excess of 40,000 people over the course of the weekend to the festival site in the heart of the LGBTQ+ village and more than 75,000 participating in or watching the annual pride parade through the streets of Birmingham.

The website reads: "The aim is to play a leading role in building a community where all people are free to live without fear or prejudice.

"We strive for equality for all as part of an evolving global pride movement.

"Our year round projects and partnerships are focussed on improving the lives of, and empowering the LGBTQ+ community in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

"We are committed to challenging injustices, inequality and discrimination for all of our community."