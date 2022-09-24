The parents of a man murdered in Birmingham have described their heartbreak after losing their only child.

43-year-old Richard Hopley was found with a stab wound, in a car which had crashed in Metchley Lane just after 3pm on Thursday 22 September.

His parents say he was “a much loved son and only child, dearly loved by his Mum and Dad. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated.”

Police say they're working to establish exactly what happened.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: “ We’ve collected and are reviewing hours of CCTV to help build a picture of what happened on Thursday afternoon. We’ve also spoken to various witnesses and people in the area.

“We’ve had a great response from people in the area for which we are grateful, and I continue to urge anyone who saw anything to contact us.

“We are working through the evidence, to produce a timeline of events, leading up to the collision of the car Richard was travelling in and a stationary vehicle.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience for the disruption caused in the local area as a result of the scene examination.

“We are still trying to trace a man seen leaving the scene of the collision. He is described as an Asian male and wearing white sweatshirt and white tracksuit bottoms.

“Richard’s family are devastated, we need your help to find those responsible for this desperately sad act.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 2423 of 22 September.