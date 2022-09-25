Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a crash in Nottinghamshire.

Nineteen-year-old Harvey Holehouse from Woodborough, and Jake Hankins, who was 17 and from Stamford, were involved in the two-car crash in Gonalston on Thursday night.

A friend of the pair said Harvey was a "true gentleman", and Jake was a "kind, warm hearted chap".

Mr Ware, of Just Talk Agri, a Facebook page he set up to post videos supporting farmers with their mental health, said: "Harvey was a true gentleman, loved by many, his infectious personality always brought light to any situation. He was a great friend to many, a best friend to me and an ear to listen to any problem.""He will be sorely missed by everyone. His help with Just Talk Agri was amazing and he was always keen to help raise awareness for mental health in the UK agricultural sector. I will miss him a ridiculous amount and will love him forever and always."

The 20-year-old from Southwell, described Jake Hankins as "the lad with the most amazing smile, always asking about how you’ve been, always making new friends" and "a true kind, warm-hearted chap".

"He will be missed. His passion for agriculture and farming was set to take him a long way, cut short by such catastrophic events."

Two teenagers died in the crash in Nottinghamshire Credit: ITV News Central

The two-car crash happened on the A612 Southwell Road at about 10.45pm on Thursday 22 September.

Three others were involved in the crash - two were taken to hospital with what's been described as 'potentially life-threatening injuries', while the other person suffered injuries currently not thought to be life-threatening.

Nottinghamshire Police have asked for witnesses to come forward. Case investigator Louise Melbourne said, "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the families, friends, and the wider community at this incredibly sad time.“Our inquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and our specialist trained officers are continuing to offer the families support. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who hasn’t yet come forward, or any drivers who may have recorded dash-cam footage that may be helpful to our investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible."While we understand people want to pay their respects we would ask anyone laying flowers or tributes do so as safely as possible."