Worcester Warriors has been placed in administration after being suspended from all competitions immediately by Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Owners of the club missed a 5pm deadline to "evidence insurance cover, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward," the RFU said.

Following its suspension from competition, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) announced it has placed the club into administration.

Other sports clubs from across the country have been reacting to the news this evening.

In a tweet, Coventry based Waps said: "Wasps and the entire rugby family stands as one with all the players, staff and supporters of Worcester Warriors."

Meanwhile Bath Rugby tweeted: "Everyone at Bath Rugby's thoughts are with the players, staff and supporters of Worcester Warriors. You deserve better."

Meanwhile Gloucester Rugby, who Worcester Warriors were meant to play this week, said: "Following confirmation from the RFU that Worcester Warriors have been suspended, our scheduled match this week will not go ahead as planned.

"Our thoughts go to @WorcsWarriors players, staff and supporters. We hope to see them return to the Premiership again soon."

Meanwhile Harlequins tweeted: "Following confirmation from the RFU that Worcester Warriors have been suspended, we await further news on what this will mean for Harlequins.

"We will provide an update as soon as we have news.

"Our thoughts are with the players, coaches & staff of Warriors at this difficult time."

More reaction to follow..