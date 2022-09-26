A charity which provides support for cancer patients and their families is celebrating its 10-year anniversary tonight by lighting a candle in memory of the boy who started it all.

Harry Moseley, an 11-year-old boy from Sheldon in Birmingham, died on 8 October 2011 - after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

While Harry had cancer, he wanted to help others and raise money for cancer research, so he began making beaded bracelets and selling them, which is when "Help Harry Help Others" was born.

After his death, his mum Georgie officially registered the charity in 2012 and is celebrating the milestone anniversary with limited edition glow-in-the-dark bracelets.

How are people celebrating the 10-year anniversary?

Harry Moseley raised hundreds of thousands for charity. Credit: ITV News Central

"Light in the Dark" is an event being held to shine a light on the work 'Help Harry Help Others' it has done and the people it has helped over the past decade.

The event involves people buying the limited edition wristband and posting on social media with #HHHOalightinthedark at 8pm tonight as they wear the bracelet and hold a candle, torch, or LED light.

The Birmingham Bullring Bull has had one of the bracelets made especially for him and will be joining in alongside the Library of Birmingham and Aston Villa Football Club with the 'Light in the Dark' event.

Who was Harry Moseley?

Harry Moseley, a pupil who attended Blakenhale Junior School in Birmingham, was diagnosed with a brain tumour which doctors said was inoperable.

The 11-year-old underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy neither of which proved successful.

Following an operation, in August 2011 Harry went into a coma. He never regained consciousness and died at home 36 hours later on October 8.

During his treatment, Harry met fellow brain tumour patients. One, in particular, became Harry's inspiration to raise awareness.

Help Harry Help Others is a Birmingham based charity that was founded by schoolboy Harry Moseley. Credit: ITV News Central

Harry watched brain cancer patient Robert, who he'd met in 2009, become very ill, which triggered him to want to make a difference.

To help Robert, Harry made beaded bracelets which he would sell for funds for cancer research.

In the last two years of his life, Harry raised over £750,000 for brain cancer and awareness of the cancer.

He attended and organised almost 100 events and school initiatives for others and sold his what became famous bracelets.

What has Help Harry Help Others done to support cancer patients and families?

In 2015, HHHO set up a drop-in cancer centre in Birmingham which helps over one thousand adults and children with all types of cancer.

The charity raised over £1million in 2019 and provided £400,000 to families needing financial support. £240,000 of funds were also given to vital research.