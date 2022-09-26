Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a stabbing victim, who was found injured in a Birmingham street, police have confirmed.

West Midlands Police were alerted by paramedics who were called to treat the victim, aged in his 40s, in Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, at around 12.50am on Monday.

The casualty was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Three men aged in their 30s and another man in his 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards said: "We are still trying to piece together what happened in the early hours of this morning.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in or around the area, in particular if anyone has any dashcam footage that captures the incident, to get in touch."

Detective Superintendent Edwards adds: "Part of Stratford Road has been cordoned off while a thorough forensic search is carried out; with detectives also examining CCTV in the area."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101 quoting log 101 of 26 September.