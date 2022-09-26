A Solihull hospital doctor could be struck off for conducting clinical procedures on patients who did not need them.

Dr Amir Salama, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Spire Parkway Hospital, faces allegations of misconduct after performing procedures that were not clinically indicated.

In one incident, it is claimed Mr Salama suggested a patient undergo surgery before obtaining a second opinion or referring the patient for more tests.

Aspects of six complaints made against Mr Salama, relating to operations made without proper clinical indication, were proven by The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

The complaints involve three former patients and claim Mr Salama failed to record observations and refer one of the patients for targeted physiotherapy.

One patient is reported to have undergone eight surgical procedures and 11 injections between 2014 and 2018 for an ongoing shoulder problem.

The treatment, given by Mr Salama, left her with a permanent disability and cosmetic deformity.

The MPTS said Mr Salama carried out an acromioclavicular joint injection on November 27 2017 and rotator cuff repair on February 12 2018, neither procedure were necessary and had not received a second opinion.

Sanctions toward Mr Salama will be imposed next March.

It could include issuing a warning, imposing conditions on Mr Salama’s registration, suspending his name from the medical register, or striking him off.

Mr Salama faces sanctions for performing operations patients did not need at Spire Parkway Hospital Credit: Birmingham Live/BPM MEDIA

Kashmir Uppal, a clinical negligence specialist from Shoosmiths, is representing one of the victims.

He said: "The fact the MPTS has moved to stage two, which could result in Mr Salama’s name being erased from the GMC register, is indicative of how serious the allegations are."

"The finding he performed surgery which was not clinically indicated, is particularly concerning as the surgery was carried out at a Spire Parkway Hospital, which we know has previously failed in protecting patients from undergoing unnecessary procedures," he adds.

Spire Healthcare said: "As the tribunal is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment."

Mr Ian Paterson, surgeon Credit: ITV Central

It is not the first time doctors from the hospital have come under criticism.

Breast surgeon Ian Paterson is currently serving a 20-year sentence for diagnosing cancer when there wasn't any and cutting patients open for no reason over a 14-year period.

Paterson was found guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding for mutilating nine women and one man.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2020.