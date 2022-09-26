A nine-year-old boy has died after an off-road vehicle he was travelling in overturned in rural Worcestershire.

Two adults and two other children were in the car which flipped over at Coney Green Farm on Saturday 24 September.

Four ambulances were alerted to the scene, along with Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

Paramedics battled to save the child but his condition was so serious that he was pronounced dead at the scene, an ambulance spokesperson confirmed.

A girl was taken to hospital after suffering injuries which were not life-threatening.

Two adults and another boy were not believed to be injured but also underwent further checks at hospital.

The cause of the accident, which involved the one car, is still unclear.

West Mercia Police officers are carrying out investigations at the well-known farm off the B4194 Ribbesford Road, which runs between Ribbesford, near Bewdley, and Areley, near the M5.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone with any relevant information."

"If you saw the incident or have information that could help please report this through our channels," the force added.